PM Modi Unveils Vikram-I, Praises India's Journey Toward Building World's Most Reliable Rocket Launcher

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Skyroot Aerospace's Infinity Campus in Hyderabad and unveiled Vikram-I today, India's first privately developed orbital rocket and said that India is set to emerge as a leader in global satellite launch systems, calling the achievement a symbol of the country's credibility and innovation.

"India has created its insignia in credibility, capacity, and value in the space sector," Prime Minister Modi said, praising Skyroot's founders Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka as "big inspirations for the youth of the country."

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the growth of the private space sector, spearheaded by companies like Skyroot, is a direct testament to the government's reforms aimed at fostering innovation and private enterprise in the space domain.

Speaking at the inauguration of Skyroot's Infinity Campus. It is a significant leap forward for India's space sector and its future. @SkyrootA https://t.co/EcLEWEcdIx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2025

Pointing out that India's space journey began with limited resources but emphasised that the nation's ambitions were never limited, PM Modi said, "From carrying rocket parts on a bicycle to developing the world's most reliable launch vehicles, India has proven that the height of dreams is determined not by resources but by resolve."

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the "historic reforms" that opened India's space sector to private innovation, including the new space policy and the creation of IN-SPACe and also to facilitate industry support through ISRO.

"ISRO has for decades given new wings to India's space journey and stressed that credibility, capacity, and value have established India's distinct identity in the sector", exclaimed the Prime Minister.

He further noted that over 300 space startups have emerged, many starting with limited resources but big ambitions.

"This gave birth to a private space revolution in India. Gen-Z engineers, Gen-Z designers, Gen-Z coders, and Gen-Z scientists are creating new technologies that have given India a unique identity in the global space sector,"* Modi said.

The Prime Minister emphasised the growing "demand for small satellites and launch frequencies worldwide," calling it a "big opportunity for India."

"Global companies want to make satellites here, they want help in launching, and seek tech partnerships. We must exploit this opportunity," he said, adding that India's cost-effective and reliable approach has raised global expectations.

Prime Minister Modi linked the space sector's growth to India's broader startup revolution, spanning fintech, agritech, health-tech, climate-tech, edu-tech and defence tech.

"India is now the world's third-largest startup ecosystem with 1.5 lakh registered startups, including several unicorns. Innovation is not limited to urban cities but has spread to small towns and villages," he noted.

He also spoke about deep-tech manufacturing, citing semiconductor fabrication units and design hubs as examples of India's emerging strength in global supply chains. The PM spoke about plans to open the nuclear sector to the private sector and elaborated on its potential to answer many challenges facing the country today. He said initiatives like One Nation, One Subscription was helping youth get access to global research initiatives.

"The coming time belongs to Indian youth and innovators," PM Modi declared, expressing hope that five space-tech unicorns would emerge soon. He reiterated India's ambition to fine-tune launch capabilities and make the 21st century India's century.

The 'Infinity Campus' is a state-of-the-art facility that founder Pawan Chandana said "would be capable of producing one rocket every month." That is expected to give a big boost to India's private space capabilities. The campus is spread over a massive 200,000 square feet workspace.

The unveiled Vikram-I is Skyroot's first orbital rocket, designed to launch satellites into orbit. Its successful deployment will further cement India's position in the global commercial launch market.

Skyroot Aerospace, founded by IIT alumni and former ISRO scientists Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, has established itself as a pioneer. The company made history as the first Indian private company to successfully launch a rocket in space with its sub-orbital vehicle, Vikram-S, which was launched in November 2022. The new Infinity Campus and the Vikram-I rocket are expected to enable Skyroot to transition from sub-orbital launches to full-fledged commercial orbital missions.