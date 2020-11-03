PM Modi To Chair Virtual Global Investor Roundtable On November 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday chair a virtual global investor roundtable (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday chair a virtual global investor roundtable that will provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policy makers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in the country.

The Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) is being organised by the Ministry of Finance and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision makers from the government of India and financial market regulators, the statement said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

The roundtable will witness participation from 20 of the world's largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with a total assets under management of about USD 6 trillion, the PMO said.

These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore.

The event will witness participation of key decision makers of these funds, i.e., the CEOs and CIOs, the statement said.

Noting that some of these investors would also be engaging for the first time with the government of India, the statement said that apart from global investors, the roundtable will also see participation of several top Indian business leaders.

The VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India's economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government's vision for the path to a USD 5 trillion economy, it said.

The event will provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policy makers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India, it said.

Foreign investments in India this fiscal is the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year, it noted.

The VGIR 2020 will also provide an occasion for all stakeholders to further cement the strong partnerships that have been built and to foster engagement with international institutional investors who are looking to increase their Indian investments, the PMO said.

