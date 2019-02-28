PM Modi Targets Opposition, Says 'Mahagatbandhan' Will Send India To ICU

Several opposition parties have come together to form a grand alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Dismissing the "mahagatbandhan" or grand alliance of opposition parties as "mahamilavat" or highly adulterated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that they would send the country to the ICU or Intensive Care Unit.

Interacting with BJP workers across the country, the prime minister suggested that a loss for the party, like in 2004, will jeopardise development works and ease of corruption will replace ease of doing business.

The prime minister also said that the 2014 Lok Sabha election was a mandate for fulfilling the people's necessities, while the 2019 election will be about fulfilling the people's aspirations.

The true face of the grand opposition alliance - the "mahagatbandhan", is that of "mahamilavat", he cautioned.

Speaking with booth-level workers of the BJP, PM Modi said "India will stand as one, India will work as one, India will grow as one, India will fight as one, India will win as one."

The prime minister was interacting with about one crore BJP workers across 15,000 locations through what the party said was the "world''s largest video conference."

The opposition has accused the BJP and PM Modi of focusing on politics and elections at a time the government should be worried about the tension with Pakistan.

