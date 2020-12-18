PM Modi Says Minimum Price For Crops Will Stay: Top 5 Quotes

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasized that the system of Minimum Support Price (MSP) will stay, as he strongly defended new farm laws that have provoked massive farmer protests near Delhi. PM Modi also accused the opposition of betraying and misleading farmers and supporting the protests to promote their own agenda.
Here are top five quotes:
- Talk about MSP ending after the new laws is the biggest lie ever. I want to assure every farmer across India that MSP is here to stay.
- (The opposition) is used to lying, using farmers for votes. After winning elections, they sit back and draw benefits from corruption.
- I want to caution all those who are being misled and instigated in the name of these farm laws.
- (Opposition parties) are just using you (farmers) to do politics to find relevance today, since they have lost their political ground.
- They fear that Modi will get the credit for reforms. Please take the credit, for me, the only thing that matters is growth and progress for farmers.