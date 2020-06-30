80 Crore People To Get Free Food Grains Till November-End, Says PM Modi

"Whether village Pradhan or country's Pradhan Mantri, no one is above rules," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that a key government scheme to distribute free food grains to 80 crore people, India's poorest, would be extended to November to give relief during the festival season as the country fights coronavirus.

"Keeping in mind all the festivals that are coming up in the next few months, this scheme to provide 80 crore people with 5 kg free ration and 1 kg dal per month will now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, or till the end of November," PM Modi said, addressing the nation for the sixth time after the coronavirus outbreak.

The government plans to spend Rs 90,000 crore on expanding the free ration scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, till November.

The Prime Minister also talked about the "One Nation, One Ration Card" scheme which he said would benefit thousands of migrant workers and their families who had no fixed home or income.

He credited farmers and taxpayers with bolstering India's fight against the deadly virus that has infected 5.6 lakh people in the country.

"The reason you all have paid your taxes is the reason that the poor and migrants have food on their plate today. You are the reason India is not going hungry. On behalf of the entire nation, I would like to thank all the farmers and the taxpayers."

The PM made no mention of China in the 17-minute speech, his first address to the nation since the June 14 clash in Ladakh in which 20 soldiers were killed in the line of duty.

PM Modi said negligence in social and personal behaviour seen after Unlock1 came into force was cause for concern at a time it was even more critical to take precautions against coronavirus.

"Whether the village Pradhan or country's Pradhan Mantri, no one is above rules," he said.

"Earlier, we were careful about masks, do gaj doori (social distancing) and washing our hands. We were very careful. But now, when we need to be more cautious, increasing carelessness is cause for concern. People have to become cautious again, especially in containment zones," PM Modi said.

"We are entering Unlock2. We are also entering a season in which cold, cough, fever increases. I appeal to all of you, please take care of yourself. Please don't be careless."

The Prime Minister said India was better off compared to many countries and lakhs of lives were saved because of the lockdown and other decisions taken timely.