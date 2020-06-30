"No One Is Above Rules": PM Calls For Stricter Enforcement Of Masks

Nobody is above the law in India, even the leader of the country, the Prime Minister said.

People disobeying national directives in force during the coronavirus outbreak, including mandatory use of face masks while in public, need to be stopped and made aware of the problem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday in his brief address to the nation.

"We notice that there has been a negligence on people's social and personal behaviour. Like the way we used to meticulously wash hands, used sanitisers, wore masks, maintained social distancing and avoided shaking hands... we see that that is not happening as strictly anymore. That is a sign of worry. This is a serious matter, and we must ensure that we maintain the discipline," PM Modi said.

India has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. There have been more than 5.6 lakh cases confirmed so far, with nearly 17,000 deaths linked to the virus.