'Special Gesture': PM On Donald Trump Joining Him At 'Howdy, Modi' Event

'Howdy, Modi': PM Narendra Modi will address people in Texas, where Donald Trump will join him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted today that he was "delighted" that US President Donald Trump would join him at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston on September 22, and called it a "special gesture". White House officials have been quoted as telling the Press Trust of India that when PM Modi requested a joint address in France last month on the sidelines of the G7 summit, the US president "immediately accepted" it.

"A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA! Delighted that President @realDonaldTrump will join the community programme in Houston on the 22nd. Looking forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming him at the programme," tweeted PM Modi, hours after the White House confirmed that President Trump would drop in.

"The special gesture of President Trump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy," tweeted the Prime Minister.

The White House has said President Trump's meet with PM Modi in Houston "will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the world's oldest and largest democracies".

According to officials quoted by PTI, President Trump, "who enjoys great chemistry and friendship with PM Modi," immediately accepted his invitation to join him in Houston and directed his officials and secret service to make arrangements.

"In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India... It will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," the White House said in its statement on Sunday.

This will be the third meeting between the two leaders this year.

Over 50,000 Indian-Americans will attend the sold-out event at Houston's NRG Stadium, billed by the organisers as the largest-ever turnout for a foreign elected leader on US soil. The Indian-Americans are also potential voters for President Trump, who fights a re-election next year.

A delegation of Governors, members of the Congress, mayors and other public officials, including the first American-Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi will be at the event. Senior Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer is expected to join PM Modi and President Trump.

PM Modi will be in the US till September 28; he will make a speech on the 27th at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), just ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

