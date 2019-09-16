'Historic, Unprecedented': Indian Envoy On Trump-PM Meet At 'Howdy Modi'

PM Modi and Mr Trump last met at the G7 Summit in France on August 26. (File photo)

US President Donald Trump's decision to share stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his mega event in the country reflects the "personal chemistry and friendship" between the two leaders, India Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

"The two leaders addressing the ''Howdy, Mody!'' event is historic and unprecedented. It reflects not only the closeness and comfort levels in the relationship but also the personal chemistry and friendship between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump," the Indian envoy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Sunday, the White House in a statement said that Mr Trump will attend the mega "Howdy Modi!" event which will take place in Houston, Texas, on September 22. This will be the two leaders' third meeting this year; PM Modi and Mr Trump last met at the G7 Summit in France on August 26.

Over 60 prominent US lawmakers, including first American-Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, will attend the mega diaspora event.

Organisers say that more than 50,000 people have registered for the event, which will take place inside the NRG Stadium of the Houston Texans football team.

The gathering is "a great opportunity to emphasise the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," the White House said.

Huge digital billboards have come up on highways across Houston welcoming PM Modi for the diaspora event.

The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

The White House said the event will be providing a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the US and India.

While PM Modi will likely enjoy a rock-star reception in Houston, Indian-Americans are not expected to be a major base for Donald Trump as he gears up to seek another term in next year's election.

Some 84 percent of Indian-Americans voted in 2016 for his rival Hillary Clinton, making them among the most Democratic-leaning ethnic groups, according to polling by the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

During the 2016 campaign, Mr Trump took part in a rally in New Jersey at which he declared, awkwardly, "I love Hindu."

With inputs from ANI and AFP

