'Deeply Grateful': PM Modi As India Elected Unopposed To UN Security Council

India won 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly in the election held Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that he was "deeply grateful" after India was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. India won 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly in the election held Wednesday.

"Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity," PM Modi tweeted.

Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the @UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2020

India, Mexico, Ireland and Norway were elected to the UN Security Council but the 193 UN member states must return on Thursday to continue voting to fill one more vacant seat after there was no clear winner.

The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions and authorizing the use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members - the US, Britain, France, China and Russia.

"Member States elect India to the non-permanent seat of the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support," India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.

India will sit in the powerful UN body for two years beginning January 1, along with the five permanent members and non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.

To be elected to the Council, candidate countries need a two-thirds majority of ballots of Member States that are present and voting in the Assembly.

Member States elect India to the non-permanent seat of the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support.



India gets 184 out of the 192 valid votes polled. pic.twitter.com/Vd43CN41cY - India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) June 17, 2020

India was the sole candidate vying for the lone seat from the Asia-Pacific category. Its candidature was unanimously endorsed by the 55-member groupingm including China and Pakistan, in June last year.

India has previously been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.