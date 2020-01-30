'Victory For Humanity': PM Modi On Bodo Peace Pact

The centre signed a historic accord aimed at restoring peace in the Northeast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the accord between Bodo groups and the government will strengthen the unity and integrity of Assam, while pointing out that the five-decade-old issue was resolved on Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi's remarks came on a day when 1,615 cadres of three National Democratic Front of Boroland factions laid down arms before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

"I welcome decision of my Bodo friends for leaving violence and reposing faith in democracy and Constitution," PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

PM Modi added that "Bodo friends joining us on path of peace" sends a clear message that solution to issues is possible when the path of violence is left and faith is reposed in democracy and Constitution.

"I welcome my Bodo friends to the mainstream. We are committed to ensure the development of Bodo areas," PM Modi added He said the accord with the Bodo groups was made while protecting the interest of other communities of Assam.

"This is a victory for everyone. It is the victory of humanity. It is inspired by the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat', PM Modi said. He noted that the accord with the Bodos is a message to Assam and other violence-affected parts of the country.

"Nation's development can be given momentum only in an environment free of violence and fear. Happy that the energy of our Bodo friends will strengthen Assam's development," he said.

As India remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, Assam is witnessing a historic chapter for peace and development, the prime minister said.

"After a wait of 50 years, agreement with our Bodo friends heralds a new beginning. It will strengthen Assam's unity, bring development and usher in a bright future," he said.