"All Terror Attacks Deserve Equal Outrage": PM At Key Conference

"We consider that even a single attack is one too many," PM Modi said.

The intensity of the reaction to different attacks cannot vary based on where it happens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, adding that "all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action". He said that there is no place for "ambiguous approach while dealing with a global threat", calling terrorism an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization.

The PM was speaking at the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on counter-terrorism financing in Delhi where he said our country saw the "dark face of terror" long before the world took serious note of it.

"Over the decades, terrorism, in diferent names and forms, tried to hurt India. We lost thousands of precious lives, but we have fought terrorism bravely," he said.

"We consider that even a single attack is one too many. Even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest till terrorism is uprooted," he added.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, which along with Afghanistan did not particiapte in the international meet, the PM said certain countries support terrorists as part of their foreign policy.

"They offer political, ideological, and financial support to them," he said.

The long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and on the local economy, the PM said.

"Nobody likes an area that is constantly under threat. And due to this, the livelihood of people is taken away. It is all the more important that we strike at the root of terror financing," PM Modi said.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) said the conference will offer a unique platform for participating nations and organisations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing as well as steps required to address emerging challenges.

The conference will build on the gains and learnings of the previous two conferences held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019. It will also work towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate.