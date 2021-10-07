Will Cross 100-Crore Vaccine Mark Soon, CoWIN Platform Leading World: PM Modi

PM Modi today inaugurated 35 PSA oxygen plants established under the PM CARES fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES fund across 35 states and union territories in an event at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, the Prime Minister's Office has said.

Till now a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM CARES fund across the country, it added, noting that of these, more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

During the launch, PM Modi also spoke about the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, calling it the "world's largest and fastest" vaccination programme.

The Prime Minister went on to say that India has already completed over 93 crore vaccine jabs, adding that "We'll cross 100-crore vaccination mark soon". He also said that "CoWIN has shown the way to the world, of how an exercise of this scale is done."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present on the occasion and hailed PM Modi's efforts in boosting health infrastructure across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

