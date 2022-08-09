PM Modi Remembers Freedom Fighters On Quit India Movement Anniversary

PM Modi today paid tributes to the freedom fighters who participated in the Quit India movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to those who participated in the Quit India movement and said it brought together people from all sections of society.

The decisive campaign against the British rule was launched this day in 1942 on Mahatma Gandhi's call at the Bombay session of the Congress on August 8 in his famous "do or die" speech.

An alarmed British government arrested the top leadership of the Congress but people embraced Mahatma Gandhi's call.

"Remembering all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu's leadership and strengthened our freedom struggle," PM Modi tweeted, posting a clip of his earlier address in which he had spoken about it.

Remembering all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu's leadership and strengthened our freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/cWWB7KX57G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

PM Modi also shared great socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan's remark "August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution".

"August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution" said Loknayak JP.



Inspired by Bapu, the Quit India Movement witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society including greats like JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/zEldZhkRHp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

"Inspired by Bapu, the Quit India Movement witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society including greats like JP and Dr. Lohia," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also posted a picture of Mahatma Gandhi at the start of the Quit India movement in Bombay.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)