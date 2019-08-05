PM Praises Amit Shah's 'Extensive And Insightful' Speech On Kashmir

Amit Shah assured transformation of Jammu and Kashmir under BJP rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated home minister Amit Shah for his speech in parliament today over the government's unprecedented move on Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Shah had announced the move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir by the Article 370, and presented the bill to reorganise the state into two union territories. In the evening, he also responded to the debate, which was lauded by the Prime Minister. PM Modi tweeted a clip of the speech. The post accompanying it read, "Home Minister @AmitShah Ji's speech in the Rajya Sabha was extensive and insightful. It accurately highlighted the monumental injustices of the past and coherently presented our vision for the sisters and brothers of J&K. Do hear."

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, meant for the state's bifurcation, was passed in the Rajya Sabha, with the government gained support of various regional parties in the opposition-dominated upper house.

In his address, Mr Shah had pointed out the various ways in which special status, granted by the constitution's Article 370, was slowing down the development of the state.

In his speech today, Amit Shah said Jammu and Kashmir is the "jewel in the crown" of India.

"Article 370 ensures there is no PPP model, no private investment in the state. 370 ensures the healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir suffers, no doctor wants to go there. 370 ensures there is no right to education for the children of Kashmir. Dalits, OBCs in the state don't get any reservation because of 370... Can the advocates of Article 370 explain why this should be?" the minister questioned.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the mukut-mani (jewel in the crown) of India. Give us five years, we will make it the country's most developed state," Amit Shah said, assuring transformation of the state under BJP rule.

Mr Shah gave credit to PM Modi for the initiative. "It needed strong political will to end Article 370, to rise above vote-bank politics. Narendra Modi had the will to do it," he said to loud desk-thumping from the government benches.

In a tweet, he further said:

Today, Modi govt has corrected a long overdue historic wrong.



I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for his unwavering commitment towards ensuring unity & integrity of our motherland.



This historic decision will usher in a new dawn of peace & development in J&K and Ladakh region. - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2019

Since its Jan Sangh days, doing away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has been a part of the BJP's core ideology. It has even been part of the party's manifesto for every election.

Today, party veteran LK Advani also welcomed the government's decision. "I am happy with the government's decision to revoke Article 370 and I believe that it is a bold step towards strengthening national integration," he said in a statement.

