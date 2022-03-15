PM Modi, Party Chief JP Nadda Felicitated During BJP Meet For 4 State Election Wins

PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda felicitated at the party's parliamentary party meet in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda were felicitated at the party's parliamentary party meeting in Delhi today for the election victory in four states.

At the start of the meeting, BJP MPs observed two-minute silence to pay tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on February 6, sources told news agency PTI.

Tributes were also paid to Naveen Shekharappa, a fourth-year medical student killed in shelling in war-stricken Ukraine and Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was killed in Karnataka in the midst of the hijab controversy, they said.

The meeting, which is currently underway, is expected to be addressed by both PM Modi and JP Nadda.

In the recently concluded assembly results, the BJP retained government in four states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.



