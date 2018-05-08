PM Modi Orders Team To Count Jobs Created Since 2014 Growth in the economy is forecast to have slumped to a four-year low of 6.6 percent in the fiscal year 2018 that ended March 31.

Share EMAIL PRINT PM Modi, who completes four years in office on May 26, has seen mixed results in state elections.



Ministries have been instructed to come up with a detailed note on the projects and programmes undertaken by them and calculate the jobs they helped generate, according to people familiar with the matter. They were also asked to measure the impact of various programmes on GDP growth, said the people, who asked not to be identified, citing rules.



The focus on jobs in the



Jagdish Thakkar, a spokesman in the prime minister's office, didn't respond to calls.



PM Modi, who completes four years in office on May 26, has seen mixed results in state elections and his Bharatiya Janata Party faces its next big test in the southern state of Karnataka on May 12. His popularity may have taken a hit among voters in some pockets, but he remains a favorite with investors. A fractured mandate in 2019 could make investors wary of putting money in India, especially when interest rates are rising elsewhere.

PM Modi faces his next big test in Karnataka on May 12.



Growth in the economy, which saw world-beating pace prior to the cash ban, is forecast to have slumped to a four-year low of 6.6 percent in the fiscal year 2018 that ended March 31. Unemployment remained high even during the boom years and that led to PM Modi's opponents concluding that the $2.3 trillion economy was seeing jobless growth.



PM Modi said in his address to BJP workers on Monday that unemployment is a legacy of the previous Congress government, which ruled the country for about 60 years, adding that he's focusing on creating more opportunities in the government as well as private sector.



dropped to 5.86 percent in April from a 15-month high of 6.23 percent in March, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt., a Mumbai-based business information company, show.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his team to crunch numbers and figure out how many jobs were created in the four years of his rule -- a key factor watched by the nation headed for elections in 2019.Ministries have been instructed to come up with a detailed note on the projects and programmes undertaken by them and calculate the jobs they helped generate, according to people familiar with the matter. They were also asked to measure the impact of various programmes on GDP growth, said the people, who asked not to be identified, citing rules.The focus on jobs in the government's report card is aimed at helping PM Modi counter a perception that he's failed to deliver on his promise of creating 10 million jobs each year. That's key if he wants to repeat his 2014 poll performance when he swept to power with the biggest electoral mandate in three decades.Jagdish Thakkar, a spokesman in the prime minister's office, didn't respond to calls.PM Modi, who completes four years in office on May 26, has seen mixed results in state elections and his Bharatiya Janata Party faces its next big test in the southern state of Karnataka on May 12. His popularity may have taken a hit among voters in some pockets, but he remains a favorite with investors. A fractured mandate in 2019 could make investors wary of putting money in India, especially when interest rates are rising elsewhere.While the government introduced programmes such as 'Make in India' that helped attract record foreign direct investment, there's no official data on job numbers. A surprise cash clampdown in November 2016 made things worse, with people losing jobs.Growth in the economy, which saw world-beating pace prior to the cash ban, is forecast to have slumped to a four-year low of 6.6 percent in the fiscal year 2018 that ended March 31. Unemployment remained high even during the boom years and that led to PM Modi's opponents concluding that the $2.3 trillion economy was seeing jobless growth. PM Modi said in his address to BJP workers on Monday that unemployment is a legacy of the previous Congress government, which ruled the country for about 60 years, adding that he's focusing on creating more opportunities in the government as well as private sector. India's jobless rate dropped to 5.86 percent in April from a 15-month high of 6.23 percent in March, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt., a Mumbai-based business information company, show. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter