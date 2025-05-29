Working On 'Act East' Policy With An 'Act Fast' Approach: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually addressed the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Sikkim's statehood, reaffirming his government's commitment to balanced regional development through the 'Act East' policy with an 'Act fast' approach.

The celebration, titled Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth, marked five decades since Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975.

Originally scheduled to attend the event in person in Gangtok, the Prime Minister had to address the gathering virtually from Bagdogra due to inclement weather.

"I wanted to join you personally to celebrate the golden jubilee celebrations. I departed early in the morning from Delhi, however, I could only reach Bagdogra, but the weather did not allow me to go any further. However, it is nice to see such a magnificent scene in front of me, where people are everywhere," PM Modi said in his address.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple key development projects during the virtual event. These include a 500-bedded district hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi district, a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling, Gyalshing district, and a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Sangkhola, Gangtok district.

Additionally, he released a commemorative coin, a souvenir coin, and a postage stamp to mark the occasion.

Reflecting on Sikkim's journey, the Prime Minister said, "Fifty years ago, Sikkim chose a democratic future for itself. Along with its unique geography, the people of Sikkim embraced the Indian spirit. There was a belief that when every voice is heard and every right protected, equal opportunities for development will follow."

"Today, I can say that the trust of every Sikkimese family has steadily strengthened and the country has witnessed the results in Sikkim's progress," he added.

Lauding the state's balanced growth, he said, "In the last 50 years, Sikkim has become a model of nature and progress... Such stars have emerged from Sikkim who have illuminated India's sky."

Reaffirming his inclusive development agenda, the Prime Minister stated, "When I first came to power in 2014, I gave the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. To make India 'Viksit', it is necessary to do a balanced development of every state and region of the nation. Every state and region of India has its own speciality. Hence, our government has brought the North East to the centre of development. We are working on our 'Act East' policy with an 'Act fast' approach."

The Prime Minister also referred to the recent Rising North East Summit held in New Delhi, where several industrialists and business leaders announced fresh investments for Sikkim, expected to boost local development and generate employment.

The day marked a historic milestone in Sikkim's political evolution. On May 16, 1975, Sikkim transitioned from a monarchy to full statehood within the Indian Union following a referendum.

The accession was accompanied by Article 371F, a special constitutional safeguard to preserve the state's unique ethnic identity, customs, and cultural traditions.

Over the past five decades, Sikkim has become a model of sustainable development and eco-conscious governance, earning accolades for its green initiatives and environmental leadership. The state's government has planned a year-long celebration under the theme 'Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim' to showcase its vibrant culture, rich traditions, and developmental milestones.

