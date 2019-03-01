Every Indian Proud Of Air Force Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said every Indian was proud of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who had shot down a Pakistani fighter jet before his plane went down over the Line of Control on Wednesday during the first aerial encounter between the countries in nearly half a century. He is expected to be released by Pakistan from the Attari-Wagah border this evening.
"Every Indian is proud that the brave Wing Commander Abhinanadan is from Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said at an event in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.