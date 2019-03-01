India-Pakistan Tension Live Updates: Pakistan To Release Air Force Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Today

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 01, 2019 08:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India-Pakistan Tension Live Updates: Pakistan To Release Air Force Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Today

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured on Wednesday.

New Delhi: 

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman will be released today by Pakistan. Wing Commander Abhinandan will be received at the Wagah border on Friday evening, as per reports. 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wing Commander Varthaman was being released as a "gesture of peace". It is not clear whether the pilot will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan. 

Wing Commander Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot during a aerial combat between India and Pakistan on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then.

India had rejected Imran Khan's call on Thursday for a dialogue, saying there would be "no deal" on the Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release.

Amid soaring tension, the government demanded the "immediate and safe return" of the pilot and said it "would be well-advised to ensure that no harm comes to him".

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES On India-Pak situation after IAF strike on Pak terror camps:


Mar 01, 2019
08:09 (IST)
The parents of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman are on their way to Amritsar. They arrived in Delhi at 1:30 am from Chennai, and then took a flight to Amritsar.
Mar 01, 2019
07:41 (IST)
A delegation of IAF team will receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at the Wagah border, news agency PTI said. 
Mar 01, 2019
07:41 (IST)
Pakistan said Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman will be released today as a "gesture of peace". The announcement came hours after the US called for immediate de-escalation and President Donald Trump revealed that there would be "reasonably attractive news" from Pakistan and India.
No more content

Trending

Abhinandan VarthamanIndian Air force

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Abhinandan VarthamanIAF PilotLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HSamsung M30Redmi Note 7Redmi Note 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................