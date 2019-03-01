'Won't Be Going To Wagah': Amarinder Singh After Tweeting Request To PM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he won't go to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who yesterday offered to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman when he returns home from captivity in Pakistan, told NDTV he has not heard from the centre and won't be going to Wagah to receive the Indian Air Force pilot.

Wing Commander Varthaman will be handed over to India at the Wagah border today afternoon, around 3 to 4 pm, the Pakistani foreign affairs ministry spokesperson said.

Pakistan agreed to release the Indian Air Force pilot - whose MiG-21 Bison was shot down two days ago in an air skirmish in which a Pakistani F-16 was also blown out of the sky by an Indian missile - in keeping with the spirit of the Geneva Convention that protects prisoners of war.

Amarinder Singh and the father of Wing Commander Varthaman are alumni of the National Defence Academy. "Dear Narendra Modi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab and I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that Pakistan has decided to release Abhinandan Vartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," Amarinder Singh had tweeted yesterday.