PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In UP's Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, after holding a roadshow for the last and the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, voting for which is slated to be held on March 7.

PM Modi's roadshow in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi drew massive public attendance. The Prime Minister began his roadshow by garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the Maldahiya area in Varanasi and concluded at Vishwanath Dham.

People were filled with enthusiasm for PM Modi's roadshow as they were heard chanting "Jai Shree Ram", "Har Har Modi" and "Har Har Mahadev".

Many people were also seen blowing conch while chanting these slogans in support of PM Modi.

They participated in the roadshow carrying various flags which includes the Indian national flag, BJP flag and a flag with "Om" written on it.

PM Modi also received immense love and support from children during the roadshow in Varanasi today as many youngsters, and children were present wearing BJP caps on their heads in the rally.

A 10-year-old child carried the attire of PM Modi and attended the roadshow. He wore a saffron colour jacket with a "lotus" brooch on it and a saffron turban on his head. Even, he said that PM Modi has done a lot of development work here.

Speaking to ANI, a woman who participated in the roadshow said, "I live in Banaras and came here to offer prayers to baba. I pray for Modi ji to give me more strength for protecting our country. We can witness development works all around since 2014. He has provided us gas connections, food to doorstep during COVID-19, toilets, etc."

A Chhattisgarh family came on a trip to Banaras before their scheduled date as they got to know about PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi. They said that they want to meet PM Modi so came early on the trip.

Many people also said that they are voting for "Yogi-Modi" in UP polls as they trust the double engine government.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.