Minutes Before Oath, PM Changes Twitter, Facebook Display Pictures

PM Modi is one of most popular leaders on social media, with more than 47 million followers on Twitter.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a fresh term in office after a grand oath ceremony in Delhi today, his official social media accounts also saw a change. His Twitter and Facebook handles were updated with new pictures, minutes before the ceremony.

The display of PM Modi's official Twitter account changed to a picture of him wearing a light blue shirt with black half-jacket, popularized by him and known as Modi jacket.

The cover photo on PM's Twitter account was also replaced with the image of him greeting cheering supporters with folded hands on the day of election results, when BJP scored a thumping majority and came back to power with a better tally than 2014.

After the oath, the cover photo of the official Twitter account of PM Modi's office changed to that of him bowing down to respectfully touch the Constitution of India with his forehead, as he walked towards the podium after being elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance and BJP parliamentary party in a meeting last week.

PM Modi took oath for the second time today after a spectacular victory in the national election a week ago. Over 50 ministers joined him in the gliterring ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was sworn into office in the presence of 8,000 guests including world leaders, dignitaries, politicians, celebrities and industrialists. He walked to the podium to chants of "Modi, Modi" from the audience.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive 352 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 303 seats on its own.