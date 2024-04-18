Viral Photo Of Jashodaben Challenging 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Slogan Is Morphed

A Facebook user on April 16 shared a photo of Jashodaben holding a placard.

Multiple social media users have been recently sharing a photo of Jashodaben, holding a placard with the text 'he gave the first guarantee to me, rest you are wise enough.' In its investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that an old photo of Jashodaben was digitally altered and shared as recent on social media with false claim.

'Modi Ki Guarantee' is a term coined by PM Modi and is also the title of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The term has been repeatedly used by PM Modi and other BJP leaders during the campaigning to assure several benefits to the people, if the BJP-led NDA retains power.

A Facebook user on April 16 shared a photo of Jashodaben holding a placard with text 'सबसे पहली "गारंटी" उसने... मुझे दी थी! बाकी आप समझदार हो!'

An English translation of the text on the placard read: "he gave the first guarantee to me, rest you are wise enough."

Here is the link and archive link and below is a screenshot of the same:

Starting the investigation, the Desk ran the viral photo through Google Lens, and came across multiple Instagram posts, with the same photo and a similar claim.

The posts can be viewed(here, here and here) and the archive links can be viewed (here, here and here) respectively.

The Desk further conducted a customised keyword search on Google and came across a report by Hindustan Times, published on February 11, 2016.

The PTI report carried by Hindustan Times, which featured the a similar photo as the viral image, was titled, "PM Modi's wife files RTI, seeks details of his passport".

Here is the link to the report and below is a screenshot of the same:

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben on Thursday filed an RTI application with Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Ahmedabad seeking details about the marriage- related documents Modi had submitted to get his passport when he was chief minister of Gujarat," read a portion of the report.

The caption of the photo read: "Jashodaben was denied a passport last year in November because she failed to produce her marriage certificate. (AFP File Photo)."

Below is a combination image, comparing the two photos:

We also came across a report published by The Firstpost, published on November 26, 2014, which carried the same photo as the above-mentioned news report.

The title of the report read, "Inconveniently yours: Why PM Modi can't ignore Jashodaben anymore".

According to the report, Jashodaben raised concerns about her safety and asked for details regarding her security arrangements. She filed a Right to Information (RTI) application to the state government in Gujarat.

Here is a link to the report and below is a screenshot of the same:

Taking a cue from this, the Desk conducted a customised Google search with specific keywords and came across a video uploaded by the official channel of NDTV, dated for November 25, 2014.

The description of the video read, "In a small home in her village, Jashoda Chiman Modi is prepping for her daily visit to the local temple. When she heads out, she will be escorted by two security guards in civilian clothes carrying pistols. The 63-year-old retired school teacher filed an application yesterday seeking details of what sort of security she is entitled to as the wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Here is the link to the video and below is a screenshot of the same:

Subsequently, the Desk concluded that an old photo of Jashodaben was digitally altered and shared as recent on social media with false claim.

Photo of Jashodaben holding a placard, challenging 'Modi ki Guarantee'.

An old photo of Jashodaben was digitally altered and shared on social media with a false claim.

Several social media users shared a photo of Jashodaben holding a placard that read, 'He gave the first guarantee to me, rest you are wise enough.' In its investigation, the Desk found that an old photo of Jashodaben was digitally altered and shared as recent on social media with false claim.

