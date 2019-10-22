PM Narendra Modi Meets Tony Blair, John Howard, Henry Kissinger In Delhi

PM Narendra Modi posted a photo with Tony Blair, John Howard and Henry Kissinger on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Australian Prime Minister John Howard who are in India to attend JP Morgan International Council meet.



The Prime Minister tweeted about his meetings with the visiting leaders including former US secretaries of state Henry Kissinger, Condoleezza Rice and former US Secretary of Defence Robert Gates and attached photographs.



"Moments with Kissinger, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Howard, Condoleezza Rice and Robert Gates. Excellent discussions with these global thought leaders," he said.



"Great discussions with former British PM Tony Blair. He has made a long-lasting contribution to his nation and has insightful views on a wide range of global issues. Glad to have met Dr Henry Kissinger. He has made pioneering contributions to international politics and diplomacy," he said.



The Prime Minister also shared a tweet about his meeting with members of the JP Morgan International Council.



"Very good interaction with the JP Morgan International Council, an illustrious gathering of top policy makers, thinkers, statesmen and stateswomen, captains of industry, innovators among others. Spoke about India's efforts in health, education and becoming a $5 Trillion economy," PM Modi said.



This is the first time the JP Morgan's International Council met in India since 2007.

