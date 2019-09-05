PM Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Meet, Explore Ways To Diversify Ties

PM Modi met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad in Russia's Vladivostok today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad and the two leaders discussed ways to diversify the bilateral ties to benefit people in both the countries.

Prime Minister Modi met the Malaysian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in Vladivostok in the Russian far east region.

"Meetings continue in Vladivostok. Prime Ministers @chedetofficial and Narendra Modi discuss ways to diversify India-Malaysia cooperation for the benefit of people in both countries. Strengthening ties with an important ASEAN partner," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Prime Ministers @chedetofficial and @narendramodi discuss ways to diversify India-Malaysia cooperation for the benefit of people in both countries. pic.twitter.com/hbSjDUcMpz - PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 5, 2019

"PM Narendra Modi met with Malaysian PM @chedetofficial on the margins of EEF2019 in Vladivostok. Discussions focused on the multiple layers of India - Malaysian bilateral relationship," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

PM @narendramodi met with Malaysian PM @chedetofficial on the margins of #EEF2019 in #Vladivostok. Discussions focused on the multiple layers of India - Malaysian bilateral relationship. pic.twitter.com/E1Y8RgLkFd - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 5, 2019

PM Modi arrived in Russia on Wednesday to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the Eastern Economic Forum. On his arrival, PM Modi received a guard of honour at the Vladivostok International Airport.

The forum focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Russia's far east port city of Vladivostok from September 4 to September 6.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi before Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said last week that expanding cooperation in the hydrocarbons sector will be a major focus area during his trip to Vladivostok.

"The prime minister has said it on a number of times that we need to bring the relationship with Russia beyond civil nuclear and defence cooperation into other areas of the economy," he had said.



