PM Modi, LK Advani Share Emotional Moment At Sushma Swaraj's Funeral

PM Modi and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at Sushma Swaraj's funeral. (PTI)

Together in grief after Sushma Swaraj's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran LK Advani shared an emotional moment at the much-loved party leader's funeral in Delhi on Wednesday.

The two leaders, who have not been on the best of terms over the past few years, walked together as they left a crematorium in Delhi after Sushma Swaraj's last rites.

PM Modi took 91-year-old Mr Advani's hand and led him some of the way as they walked out. Union Minister Rajnath Singh took his other arm.

Mr Advani, who shared a close bond with Ms Swaraj -- one of his protegees -- was seen fighting back tears. PM Modi and leaders like Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister Rajnath Singh were also emotional.

PM Modi looked overwhelmed with sadness as he paid his last respects at Ms Swaraj's home earlier today. While talking to the former minister's husband Swaraj Kaushal, the Prime Minister was seen holding back tears, watching Ms Swaraj in the casket.

LK Advani, who came with his daughter Pratibha Advani, broke down at the sight of Ms Swaraj's body.

"To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji's presence immensely," he said.

The veteran leader shared in his tribute how he, as BJP chief, had picked Ms Swaraj for his team when she was a "young activist".

"I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday, " he said.

