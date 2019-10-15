PM Narendra Modi Invites Ideas For Diwali Edition Of 'Mann Ki Baat'

"Mann ki Baat" is falling on the day of Diwali festival on October 27. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited inputs from public for the 58th episode of his monthly radio program "Mann ki Baat", which, coincidentally, is falling on the day of Diwali festival on October 27.

"This month's Mann Ki Baat will take place on October 27, which is also the day of Diwali. Share your inputs for the programme. Dial 1800-11-7800, write on the NaMo App or on the MyGov Open Forum!" PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister, addressing the nation in the 57th edition of the programme on September 29, had spoken about initiating a "Bharat Ki Laxmi'' campaign this Diwali to honour the girls who have brought a change in society.

PM Modi had called on the citizens to outline the achievements of ''daughters'' of the country using "BharatKiLaxmi" hashtag.

"There must be numerous daughters amongst us, who, through their perseverance, diligence and talent have brought glory to their families, society and the country. This Diwali, can we arrange programmes to honour the Laxmi of India?" PM Modi had said.

"This time, let us do campaign #Bharatkilaxmi. Encouraging the Laxmi of Bharat amounts to strengthening the paths of prosperity for the country and her citizens," he added.

