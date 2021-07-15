"UP's Handling Of 2nd Covid Wave Unparalleled", Says PM Modi In Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh's handling of the second wave of COVID-19 cases was "unparalleled", Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Thursday morning during a visit to his constituency of Varanasi.

The Prime Minister's lavish praise comes a day after the Supreme Court sent a notice to the UP government over its decision to allow the Kanwar Yatra from next week despite the Covid threat.

The top court said Indian citizens were left "perplexed" by the state's decision, particularly as it came after the Prime Minister's call to avoid large gatherings and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to ensure a third wave of infections does not strike.