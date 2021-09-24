PM's Bilateral With Biden Today, Big Quad Summit Follows: 10 Points

After his bilateral talks with Mr Biden, PM Modi will attend the first in-person Quad summit hosted by the US President. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga too will attend the summit. The Quad summit is aims to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's growing dominance in the area.

Earlier today, PM Modi held his first meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris, where the latter brought up Pakistan's role in terrorism and asked Islamabad to take action so it does not impact America and India's security.

PM Modi and Ms Harris, who has Indian roots, discussed a range of issue, including Indo-US strategic partnership and global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi thanked Ms Harris for the US helping India when the second wave of coronavirus hit the country.

Ahead of the Quad summit, PM Modi met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison in Washington. The meeting came a week after they spoke over phone and reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent ''two-plus-two'' dialogue, and exchanged views on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister also met with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga. This was also PM Modi's first in-person meeting with Mr Suga after the latter took over the reins from Shinzo Abe in September last year.

Also part of his whirlwind US tour were separate meetings with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone.

The American corporate leaders he met with were from a range of diverse sectors ranging from drones to 5G, semiconductors, and solar and encouraged them to step up their investments by highlighting the vast opportunities in India.

He will conclude the US visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly, focusing on global challenges including the pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.