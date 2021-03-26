"One Of My First Protests Was For Bangladesh's Liberation": PM In Dhaka

PM Narendra Modi was speaking in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to Bangladesh, congratulated the country on Friday for its 50th year of Independence and said one of the first protests of his political career was for the freedom of the neighbouring nation.

"The freedom struggle of Bangladesh was a significant moment in my journey too... My colleagues and I had done a satyagraha in India... I was in my early twenties. I even had the opportunity to go to jail during this satyagraha for Bangladesh's struggle for freedom," he said.

"We will never ever forget the sacrifice the soldiers of this great nation have made and also those by Indians who stood beside the soldiers of Bangladesh... we have not forgotten their bravery and courage.... we will never forget it," he said.

PM Modi attended Bangladesh's National Day ceremony with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka.

"This is one of the most memorable days of my life. I am grateful that Bangladesh has included me in this event," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi and Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen held talks in the Bangladesh capital. Prime Minister Modi is in the neighbouring country on a two-day visit which began today.

PM Modi met with several community leaders, including representatives of minorities in Bangladesh, 'mukhtijoddhas' or freedom fighters, friends of India and youth icons, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Two distinguished artists from West Bengal were invited by Dhaka to perform for the celebration of 50th year of the independence of Bangladesh.

Marking the 50-year-old diplomatic ties with India, the Bangladesh government invited New Delhi to take part in the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of its independence.

Bangladesh is also celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.