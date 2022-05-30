PM Modi Has Changed Culture Of Politics: BJP Chief

The BJP chief released a theme song to mark the Modi government's 8-year anniversary. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the political culture and ushered in a responsive and pro-active government, BJP president J P Nadda said.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi to mark eight years of the Modi government, Mr Nadda said "seva, sushasan and garib kalyan" (service, good governance and welfare of poor) are soul of the Modi government.

Mr Nadda, flanked by Union ministers Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur, also released a theme song to mark the Modi government's anniversary that described it as the creator of modern India.

The BJP president said ensuring last-mile delivery of various government schemes has been the biggest challenge of the Modi government.

"Prime Minister Modi has himself taken care of last-mile delivery," Mr Nadda said.

Mr Nadda also launched a special campaign, called '8 Years of Seva, Sushasan & Garib Kalyan', to reach out to the youth and citizens through the NaMo App.

"This special platform on the NaMo App has a lot of interactive as well as informative features. The platform has a collection of videos, graphics and articles which detail the work done by the Modi government in eight years," Mr Nadda said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)