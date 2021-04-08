PM Modi Hands Over Patrol Vessel, Dedicates Development Projects To Seychelles

The projects were jointly inaugurated by PM Modi and President Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday handed over a fast patrol vessel to Seychelles and inaugurated a solar power plant, a court building and 10 community development projects in the western Indian Ocean nation at a virtual event.

The patrol vessel as well as the three other projects were part of India's development assistance to the strategically located island nation.

The new magistrates'' court building in the capital city Victoria is India's first major civil infrastructure project in Seychelles built with grant assistance.

It is a state-of-the-art building which is expected to substantially enhance the capacity of the Seychelles judicial system and aid in better delivery of judicial services to the people of the country.

The 50-meter-long fast patrol vessel is a modern and fully equipped naval ship that has been made in India by GRSE, Kolkata, and is being gifted to Seychelles under Indian grant assistance.

The one megawatt ground-mounted solar power plant at the Romainville Island of Seychelles too has been set up under India's grant assistance.

The 10 high impact community development projects (HICDPs) are implemented by the High Commission of India in collaboration with local bodies, educational and vocational institutions.