PM Narendra Modi Greets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla On His Birthday

Om Birla, who represents Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency in the House, was born in 1962.

PM Narendra Modi Greets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla On His Birthday

PM Modi today greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his birthday. (File Photo)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his birthday and said he is making a noteworthy efforts to raise parliamentary discourse.

Om Birla, who represents Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency in the House, was born in 1962.

"Birthday greetings to LS Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji. His impeccable knowledge on Parliamentary procedures and the manner in which he conducts proceedings are widely respected," PM Modi tweeted.

"He (Om Birla) is making noteworthy efforts to raise Parliamentary discourse. Praying for his long life," the Prime Minister said.
 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read