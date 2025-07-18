PM Modi Flags Off 4 Amrit Bharat Trains, Inaugurates Development Projects In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains in Bihar's Motihari on Friday and also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore.

The Amrit Bharat will runs between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) and New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur.

PM Modi also handed over keys to some beneficiaries as part of the Griha Pravesh ceremony for 12,000 beneficiaries and released over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.

He also released Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The visit by PM Modi comes ahead of the Assembly elections, which are set to be held in the state later this year.

In line with his commitment to boost connectivity and infrastructure, PM Modi dedicated multiple rail projects to the nation. It includes automatic signalling between the Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line that will enable efficient train operations in this section. The doubling of the Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail lines is part of the Darbhanga-Samastipur doubling project, worth over Rs 580 crore, which will enhance the capacity of train operations and reduce delays.

Another rail project includes the development of infrastructure for maintaining Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra. Automatic signalling on the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin rail line (114 km) to enable streamlined train operations. Upgradation of the traction system in the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds by strengthening the traction system infrastructure and optimising energy efficiency.

The Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project is worth approximately Rs 4,080 crore, aimed at increasing sectional capacity, enabling the operation of more passenger and freight trains, and strengthening connectivity between North Bihar and the rest of the country.

The assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held later this year, in October or November. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again seek to continue its stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will aim to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2.

