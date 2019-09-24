"Will Have Trade Deal Very Soon": Trump Ahead Of Bilateral With PM Modi

PM Modi met Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his country will soon have a trade deal with India to boost economic ties between the two nations.

"We are doing very well ... I think very soon we will have a trade deal," Trump told reporters in New York when asked if there is any trade deal is expected in the talks between India and the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session and discussed with him bilateral ties.

The two countries are negotiating a trade package to iron out issues and promote two-way commerce.

