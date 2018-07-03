PM Modi Did 'Lethal Surgical Strikes' By Notes Ban, GST: Jignesh Mevani

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani criticised PM Modi for notes ban, GST, calling them "surgical strikes"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has executed a "lethal surgical strike" on 125 crore Indians by not providing jobs and implementing the notes ban and the Goods and Services Tax or GST, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani has said.

His comments came days after footage of the September 2016 surgical strikes by the Indian Army on terror launch pads across the Line of Control or LoC were made public.

Demonetisation and implementation of GST were bigger "surgical strikes" than what was carried out by the army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK, he alleged.

"Modiji did a more lethal surgical strike on the people of this country by imposing GST and demonetisation. He had promised to double farmers' income. By not doing so, he did a surgical strike on farmers," he claimed.

Jignesh Mevani, the MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam constituency, was speaking to reporters at Palanpur town in Banaskantha district on Monday.

"Modiji had promised to give jobs to two crore people. By not providing those jobs, he did surgical strike on youths. He also did it on the media by not ensuring the implementation of the Majithia Commission's recommendations," the Dalit leader claimed.

"This way, Modiji's surgical strike is far more lethal because these strikes were done on 125 crore people of this country," he charged.

Mr Mevani was elected as an Independent MLA from Vadgam with the support of the Congress as the opposition did not field any candidate from there.

The Congress had earlier accused the Modi government and the BJP of politicising the surgical strikes after a video footage of the same was released last week.

