PM Modi Conveys India's Full Support To France In Fight Against Terrorism

The India-France partnership is a force for good in the world, PM Modi said

In a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated India's full support to France in the fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism.

During the talks, PM Modi also conveyed condolences for the recent terror attacks in France, according to a Prime Minister's Office statement.

"Spoke with my friend @EmmanuelMacron on the challenges and opportunities presented by the post-COVID world. India stands by France in its fight against terrorism & extremism," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The India-France partnership is a force for good in the world, including in the Indo-Pacific, he said.

The PMO statement on the telephonic conversation said the prime minister reiterated India's full support to France in the fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism.

France was struck by terror attacks recently. A teacher was beheaded outside his school on October 16. On October 29, a man recently arrived from Tunisia killed three people with a knife in a Nice church.

During their conversation, PM Modi and Mr Macron also discussed other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, including improving the affordability and accessibility of COVID-19 vaccines, post-COVID economic recovery, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, maritime security, defence cooperation, digital economy and cyber security, strengthening multilateralism, and climate change and biodiversity.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France strategic partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-COVID era, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his wish to welcome President Macron in India after the normalisation of the public health situation.