'Was Nehru Communal?' PM Modi Rebuts Congress On CAA Attacks

Rebutting allegations of discriminating against minorities in connection with a controversial citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, making references to Jawaharlal Nehru, partition, the 1975 Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"For someone's aspiration to become the Prime Minister of India, a line was drawn on the map and India was divided into two. After the partition, the way how Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities were persecuted is unimaginable," PM Modi said, replying to a debate on the President's speech.

He said, "In 1950, Nehru-Liaquat Ali pact was signed, it said that minorities won't be discriminated against in Pakistan. A big secular person like Nehru, a big visionary; and everything to you, why did he not use all citizens and not minorities? There must have been some reason."

The pact between Nehru and Pakistan Prime Minister Liaquat Ali was signed in the backdrop of large-scale migration of people belonging to minority communities between the two countries after partition.

PM Modi said, "Why did Nehru use minorities? He replied to this too, and I'd know you'd abandon him too, whenever the need arises. Nehru had written to Assam Chief Minister and I quote - 'You'd have to differentiate between Hindu refugees and Muslim migrants'. This is what Nehru wrote to Assam Chief Minister. Nehru in this parliament, in 1950, said that 'there is no doubt that the affected people who have come to settle in India deserve citizenship and if they law isn't suitable then it should be modified'. In 1953, in Lok Sabha, Nehru said 'in East Pakistan, authorities are pressurizing Hindus. There are documents and reports, all pitch for a law.

All these instances, was Nehru communal? I want to know? Did he discriminate between Hindus and Muslims? Did he want a Hindu nation," he asked.

"The PM is distracting people from real issues by talking about Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistan and Bangladesh," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.