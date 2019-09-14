PM Modi To Visit Gujarat's Sardar Sarovar Dam On His 69th Birthday

PM Narendra Modi will celebrate his 69th birthday on September 17 (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) and offer prayers there on September 17, his birthday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Saturday.

Following heavy rainfall in its catchment areas, the dam is close to reaching its overflow mark.

PM Modi, who will celebrate his 69th birthday on September 17, has accepted the state government's invitation to attend the "Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav'', Mr Rupani said.

The Mahotsav (festival) is being organised across the state to mark filling up of the Sardar Sarovar Dam to its full capacity.

"He (PM Modi) will visit the Narmada Dam (located in Gujarat's Narmada district) on September 17 and will offer prayers. People of Gujarat are very happy that the dam is close to its full capacity. We are happy that Modi is coming to Gujarat on his birthday," Mr Rupani said.

The Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav will be celebrated across the state with over 5,000 events, Mr Rupani said.

On Saturday, the water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam crossed the 138-metre mark, only 68 centimeters short of the full reservoir capacity, an official said.

