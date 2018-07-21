PM Modi Best Actor In World: TDP Lawmaker

Mr Srinivas had sought 30 minutes to respond but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan permitted just five minutes.

PM Modi's one-and half hour speech had great drama, great action, he said

New Delhi: 

TDP lawmaker Kesineni Srinivas on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "best actor in the world" in his response to the latter''s reply in Lok Sabha on no-confidence motion.

"I thank Prime Minister for his as usual great oratory skills. The one-and half hour speech was like a Bollywood blockbuster. Great drama. Great action," he said.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had brought the motion against the government over perceived "injustice" with Andhra Pradesh vis-a-vis allocation of resources in the wake of bifurcation of the state in 2014.

