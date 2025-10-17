West Champaran To Kosi Heartland, How Top BJP Leaders Will Cover Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched one of its most aggressive campaign drives ahead of next month's Bihar Assembly elections, deploying top national leaders across the state.

Under the banner of "Mission Bihar", the NDA's high-octane blitz aims to consolidate support and counter anti-incumbency by saturating key regions – from the West Champaran border to the politically crucial Kosi heartland.

Amit Shah's 35-Rally Push

Union Home Minister and BJP's chief strategist Amit Shah is leading the charge with plans to hold more than 35 rallies across Bihar. The focus, party insiders say, is to strengthen NDA unity at the grassroots and blunt any anti-incumbency sentiment in constituencies the BJP won in 2020.

Shah's campaign trail begins on October 17, following his arrival in Patna on October 16 for a three-day visit. He is expected to address rallies in Korha, Darbhanga, Keoti, Gopalganj, Paroo (Muzaffarpur), Bettiah, Motihari, and Katihar. Alongside the campaign, Shah will hold closed-door meetings with state leaders to finalise the alliance's poll strategy after the announcement of candidates.

Yogi Adityanath's Two-Dozen Rallies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of BJP's most popular campaigners, will headline rallies in over two dozen constituencies. His campaign will focus on the North and Central Bihar regions, where the party believes his presence significantly boosts voter mobilisation.

Recognising the cultural and linguistic overlap between North Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath's itinerary spans:

Mithilanchal: Dhaka, Riga, Khajauli, Bisfi, Darbhanga, and Jale

Seemanchal: Farbisganj, Purnia, Katihar, and Pranpur

Western Belt: Chanpatia, Govindganj, and Gopalganj

Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda's Targeted Outreach

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take up a cross-regional campaign, covering Saran, Mithilanchal, Seemanchal, and the Central-Western plains. His itinerary includes politically significant stops at Hajipur and Buxar, besides Chiraiya, Bathnaha, Goreakothi, Chapra, Rajnagar, Katihar, and Banka.

Health Minister and BJP's national president JP Nadda will focus on cadre mobilisation with select appearances in Ramnagar (Bagaha), Jale (Darbhanga), and Lauriya.

PM Modi To Focus On NDA's Weak Spots

According to BJP sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign schedule is being finalised with a focus on regions where the NDA's influence is comparatively weaker but where the Prime Minister's personal appeal remains strong.

Each of PM Modi's rallies and roadshows will be designed to cover 15 to 20 assembly segments, with live telecasts planned to ensure maximum reach across rural areas.

BJP's Star Campaigners For Bihar

BJP has announced a roster of 40 star campaigners for the state, combining Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and prominent leaders to cover constituencies across Bihar:

1. Narendra Modi



2. Jagat Prakash Nadda



3. Rajnath Singh



4. Amit Shah



5. Nitin Gadkari



6. Shivraj Singh Chouhan



7. Dharmendra Pradhan



8. Giriraj Singh



9. Yogi Adityanath



10. Devendra Fadnavis



11. Himanta Biswa Sarma



12. Mohan Yadav



13. Rekha Gupta



14. Smriti Irani



15. Keshav Prasad Maurya



16. C. R. Patil



17. Dr. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal



18. Samrat Chaudhary



19. Vijay Kumar Sinha



20. Renu Devi



21. Dr. Prem Kumar



22. Nityanand Rai



23. Radha Mohan Singh



24. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti



25. Satish Chandra Dubey



26. Raj Bhushan Chaudhary



27. Ashwini Kumar Choubey



28. Ravishankar Prasad



29. Nand Kishore Yadav



30. Rajiv Pratap Rudy



31. Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal



32. Vinod Tawde



33. Babulal Marandi



34. Pradeep Kumar Singh



35. Gopalji Thakur



36. Janak Ram



37. Pawan Singh



38. Manoj Tiwari



39. Ravi Kishan



40. Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirhua"

NDA's Coordinated Strategy For Nominations

The NDA has also divided Bihar into multiple zones for nomination filings from October 15 to 18. Senior NDA leaders will be present in each district during the filing days.

More than a dozen Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states and several Union Ministers are expected to participate in the nomination events.

The alliance has prepared a detailed four-day roadmap for intensive campaigning and coordination, aiming to maintain its dominance in Bihar's political landscape.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.