West Champaran To Kosi Heartland, How Top BJP Leaders Will Cover Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched one of its most aggressive campaign drives ahead of next month's Bihar Assembly elections, deploying top national leaders across the state.
Under the banner of "Mission Bihar", the NDA's high-octane blitz aims to consolidate support and counter anti-incumbency by saturating key regions – from the West Champaran border to the politically crucial Kosi heartland.
Amit Shah's 35-Rally Push
Union Home Minister and BJP's chief strategist Amit Shah is leading the charge with plans to hold more than 35 rallies across Bihar. The focus, party insiders say, is to strengthen NDA unity at the grassroots and blunt any anti-incumbency sentiment in constituencies the BJP won in 2020.
Shah's campaign trail begins on October 17, following his arrival in Patna on October 16 for a three-day visit. He is expected to address rallies in Korha, Darbhanga, Keoti, Gopalganj, Paroo (Muzaffarpur), Bettiah, Motihari, and Katihar. Alongside the campaign, Shah will hold closed-door meetings with state leaders to finalise the alliance's poll strategy after the announcement of candidates.
Yogi Adityanath's Two-Dozen Rallies
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of BJP's most popular campaigners, will headline rallies in over two dozen constituencies. His campaign will focus on the North and Central Bihar regions, where the party believes his presence significantly boosts voter mobilisation.
Recognising the cultural and linguistic overlap between North Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath's itinerary spans:
Mithilanchal: Dhaka, Riga, Khajauli, Bisfi, Darbhanga, and Jale
Seemanchal: Farbisganj, Purnia, Katihar, and Pranpur
Western Belt: Chanpatia, Govindganj, and Gopalganj
Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda's Targeted Outreach
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take up a cross-regional campaign, covering Saran, Mithilanchal, Seemanchal, and the Central-Western plains. His itinerary includes politically significant stops at Hajipur and Buxar, besides Chiraiya, Bathnaha, Goreakothi, Chapra, Rajnagar, Katihar, and Banka.
Health Minister and BJP's national president JP Nadda will focus on cadre mobilisation with select appearances in Ramnagar (Bagaha), Jale (Darbhanga), and Lauriya.
PM Modi To Focus On NDA's Weak Spots
According to BJP sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign schedule is being finalised with a focus on regions where the NDA's influence is comparatively weaker but where the Prime Minister's personal appeal remains strong.
Each of PM Modi's rallies and roadshows will be designed to cover 15 to 20 assembly segments, with live telecasts planned to ensure maximum reach across rural areas.
BJP's Star Campaigners For Bihar
BJP has announced a roster of 40 star campaigners for the state, combining Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and prominent leaders to cover constituencies across Bihar:
1. Narendra Modi
2. Jagat Prakash Nadda
3. Rajnath Singh
4. Amit Shah
5. Nitin Gadkari
6. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
7. Dharmendra Pradhan
8. Giriraj Singh
9. Yogi Adityanath
10. Devendra Fadnavis
11. Himanta Biswa Sarma
12. Mohan Yadav
13. Rekha Gupta
14. Smriti Irani
15. Keshav Prasad Maurya
16. C. R. Patil
17. Dr. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal
18. Samrat Chaudhary
19. Vijay Kumar Sinha
20. Renu Devi
21. Dr. Prem Kumar
22. Nityanand Rai
23. Radha Mohan Singh
24. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
25. Satish Chandra Dubey
26. Raj Bhushan Chaudhary
27. Ashwini Kumar Choubey
28. Ravishankar Prasad
29. Nand Kishore Yadav
30. Rajiv Pratap Rudy
31. Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal
32. Vinod Tawde
33. Babulal Marandi
34. Pradeep Kumar Singh
35. Gopalji Thakur
36. Janak Ram
37. Pawan Singh
38. Manoj Tiwari
39. Ravi Kishan
40. Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirhua"
NDA's Coordinated Strategy For Nominations
The NDA has also divided Bihar into multiple zones for nomination filings from October 15 to 18. Senior NDA leaders will be present in each district during the filing days.
More than a dozen Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states and several Union Ministers are expected to participate in the nomination events.
The alliance has prepared a detailed four-day roadmap for intensive campaigning and coordination, aiming to maintain its dominance in Bihar's political landscape.
The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.
