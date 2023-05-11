PM Accuses Congress Of Risking Lives Of Tribals Stuck In Sudan

PM Modi also targeted Congress over infighting in its Rajasthan unit (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress and accused the grand old party of politicising the issue and risking the lives of members of the Hakki Pikki tribe stuck in Sudan, stating that the "government can cross any limit for the safety of every Indian".



Addressing a rally at Mount Abu on Wednesday, PM Modi said, "At the time when some members of the Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka were stuck in Sudan and the BJP government was trying to evacuate them, Congress in view of elections in the country started creating a ruckus about it and risked lives of these tribals by identifying them in Sudan."

"Congress thought that one of the members of this community might get harmed in Sudan and this would give them an advantage in the elections. But Congress forgot that Modi can cross any limit for the safety of every Indian," PM Modi added

PM Modi also targeted Congress over infighting in its Rajasthan unit and asked what "kind of government is it where the Chief Minister "does not trust his MLAs" and the legislators do not trust him.

"What kind of government is it where the Chief Minister does not trust his MLAs and the MLAs don't trust the Chief Minister," Modi said, in a veiled reference to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Prime Minister's remarks came amid growing fissures in Congress in Rajasthan with party leader Sachin Pilot attacking Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over "inaction" over alleged corruption. Rajasthan will face elections later this year.

In a stinging attack on Gehlot, Pilot said on Tuesday that the Chief Minister's speech in Dholpur showed that his leader "is not Sonia Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje Scindia".

Pilot also announced the 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer on May 11 to raise issues of "corruption".

Taking a swipe at Gehlot, Pilot said it is the first time he has seen that an attempt was made to defame the party MLAs.

Gehlot had claimed at a rally in Dholpur that Vasundhara Raje was among BJP leaders who helped him save his government during the revolt by Pilot and some Congress MLAs in 2020 seeking change in leadership in the state.

Pilot also accused Gehlot of inaction over alleged corruption during BJP rule in Rajasthan.

PM Modi said in his speech that people had suffered due to Congress infighting.

"People in government are in competition to insult each other. When the chair is not secure and the person feels threatened, then how will there be a concern for the welfare of Rajasthan? Due to this attitude of Congress, women and daughters have had to pay the biggest price. Crimes against women have reached the highest level...they even have to celebrate festivals amid apprehension and suspicion," the Prime Minister said.

He accused Congress of spreading misinformation during COVID-19 and added that the opposition party wanted people to slam and blame Modi.

"When the corona came into the country, the biggest crisis in 100 years, even then the Congress tried to spread rumours... provoked people on the vaccine. Congress wanted more and more people to die and they hold Modi's neck."

PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Nathdwara and unveiled projects worth over Rs 5500 crore.

The focus of these projects is on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

The projects of the road and railway sector will also facilitate the movement of goods and services and boost trade and commerce and improve the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.