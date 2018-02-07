PM Modi's Speech On Motion Of Thanks To President's Address In Parliament Today

The discussion started yesterday and the motion is likely to be adopted by the House, where the ruling NDA has a big majority, today, following the prime minister's reply.
The BJP has issued a whip asking its members to be present in the House today and tomorrow.
The government may introduce some important bill tomorrow, sources said.
Today, PM @narendramodi will be speaking in both houses of Parliament, joining the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. He will speak in the Lok Sabha around noon and in the Rajya Sabha later this evening.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2018
In his reply, PM Modi is expected to respond to the opposition attack on his government over a host of issues, including alleged tardy employment generation, the state of economy, agriculture and foreign affairs, among others, and will list its achievements.
The debate on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session began on Tuesday. It was initiated by the BJP's chief whip Rakesh Singh.