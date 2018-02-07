PM Modi's Speech On Motion Of Thanks To President's Address In Parliament Today

The discussion started yesterday and the motion is likely to be adopted by the House, where the ruling NDA has a big majority, today, following the prime minister's reply.

All India | | Updated: February 07, 2018 10:54 IST
PM Modi is expected to respond to the opposition attack on his government over a host of issues. (File)

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address in the Lok Sabha today, the prime minister's office said.

The BJP has issued a whip asking its members to be present in the House today and tomorrow.

The government may introduce some important bill tomorrow, sources said.
 
In his reply, PM Modi is expected to respond to the opposition attack on his government over a host of issues, including alleged tardy employment generation, the state of economy, agriculture and foreign affairs, among others, and will list its achievements.

BJP members in their speech have hailed the government for its work in curbing black money, strengthening economy and boosting agriculture, claims refuted by opposition lawmakers in their address.

The debate on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session began on Tuesday. It was initiated by the BJP's chief whip Rakesh Singh.

