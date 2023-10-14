PM Modi's Shares His 'Must Visit' List For 'Dev-Bhoomi' Uttarakhand

PM Modi today said his visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in Uttarakhand was special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in Uttarakhand was special adding that one must visit these holy sites for their natural beauty and divinity.

In a post on X (former Twitter), PM Modi said, "If someone were to ask me - if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound."

"Of course, Uttarakhand has many well-known places worth visiting and I have also visited the state very often. This includes the sacred places of Kedarnath and Badrinath, which are the most memorable experiences. But, to return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples after many years has been special," he said.

If someone were to ask me- if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound.



Of course,… pic.twitter.com/9FoOsiPtDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2023

Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh is one of India's most revered shrines. At an elevation of about 5,338 feet the Hindu pilgrimage site draws the faithful every year. The site has great spiritual significance and is believed to be the site where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati meditated. Thousands of devotees come here to seek blessing from the divine couple.

Earlier on a visit to 'Devbhoomi', Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers and performed a puja at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh. Prime Minister Modi sought blessings from the holy Adi-Kailash at his abode. The site is renowned globally for its spiritual importance and unalloyed and breathtaking natural beauty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Jageshwar Dham in Almora, offering prayers at the popular pilgrimage site.

PM Modi performed a puja at one of the country's holiest and popular tourist sites, which is situated at a height of about 6200 feet. The Jageshwar Dham comprises about 224 stone temples.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied Prime Minister Modi on his visit to the site.

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled projects of over Rs 4000 crore in Uttarakhand and said India is achieving new heights of success.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)