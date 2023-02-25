PM Modi's Roadshow Will Help Increase Vote Share, Says Meghalaya BJP President

Our vote share may increase to 25-30 per cent, BJP president Ernest Mawrie said. (File)

Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ernest Mawrie on Friday exuded confidence that the party's vote share in the state will boost following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vigorous poll campaigning in the state.

"PM Modi's today's roadshow in Shillong has become a rock show and people enjoyed the entire programme," he said on Friday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Meghalaya, especially his roadshow will help BJP to increase the party's vote share. We are very much hopeful that, our vote share may increase to 25-30 per cent. In 2018, our vote share was 9.6 per cent and this time our vote share will be increased after the Prime Minister's visit to the state," he added.

Ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Shillong on Friday.

The roadshow started at Central Library and concluded at the Police Bazar where he addressed a public rally. The roadshow received a massive response as people queued up on both sides of the road through which the Prime Minister's cavalcade passed.

The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people and waving at them.

PM Modi also paid floral tributes to three freedom fighters of the state - U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma in Shillong.

Security was beefed up in Shillong in view of PM Modi's visit.

More than 1,000 security personnel including Meghalaya Police and Central Armed Police Forces were deployed in the route of the roadshow and Police Bazar point in Shillong.

"Special security arrangements have been made in Shillong for the Prime Minister. More than 1000 security personnel have been deployed in the city," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shillong Pawar Swapnil Vasantrao told ANI.

This time BJP is contesting in all 60 seats in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya assembly polls will be held on February 27 along with Nagaland and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

