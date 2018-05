PM Modi had visited the temple during BJP's national executive meet in Bhubaneswar in April, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph clicked at Bhubaneswar's 11th century Lingaraj Temple in 2017 has emerged as the "most popular photo" shared by a leader for the year, according to PIB."Prayed at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. The magnificence of the Temple and Temple Complex leaves a lasting impression on the mind," the PM had written while posting the photo on social media.He had visited the temple during BJP's two-day national executive meet in Bhubaneswar in April last year.