"Attention To Small Things": PM's Gesture At Houston Airport Wins Hearts

PM Modi's gesture of picking flowers from the carpet left many inspired.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Houston on Saturday ahead of the mega "Howdy, Modi!!!" event, received a warm welcome at the airport where several Indian and US officials met him. He reciprocated with a gesture that left many on social media inspired and impressed.

Christopher Olson, Director of Trade and International Affairs, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla were at the airport to receive PM Modi.

In visuals, PM Modi is seen coming out of the plane and he walks up to the officials, exchanges greetings with them. When he is handed over a bouquet and some flowers fall on the carpet, he promptly picks them up and gives them to one of his security personnel.

The gesture prompted praise from many social media users as the video was widely shared on social media.

"Where PM Narendra Modi spontaneously picks up a flower or a stem, which had fallen on the ground from a bouquet presented to him, and hands it over to his security staff. Simplicity!," wrote a user.

Another user wrote: "All the best @narendramodi. If notice carefully , he picked up the flower fallen from the bouquet of flowers. Shows his attention towards the smallest things. Simplicity of great leader."

"Was that a belief of not crushing part of plant with feet or was it a gesture towards Swachhta Abhiyan?," said a Twitter user.

PM Modi is one on a week-long visit to the United States, his first since winning a second term. In Houston, more than 50,000 people are expected to attend the mega "Howdy, Modi!!!" event on Sunday where US President Donald Trump will share stage with him.

"Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," PM Modi tweeted soon after he landed in Houston on Saturday.

He later met top energy sector CEOs at a roundtable meeting where the discussion " focused on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India & US," according to the foreign ministry.

