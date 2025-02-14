India US To Boost Educational Collaborations, Focus On Offshore Campuses

India and the United States have agreed to enhance collaboration between their higher education institutions, facilitate student mobility, and explore opportunities for setting up offshore campuses of premier US institutions in India. The discussion took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, with key commitments outlined in a joint statement issued by the two leaders.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a briefing on the visit, highlighted that nearly 300,000 Indian students are currently studying in the US, contributing over $8 billion annually to the American economy. The statement acknowledged their role in creating both direct and indirect jobs in the country.

The two sides also discussed initiatives such as joint and dual degree programs, twinning arrangements, and the establishment of joint Centres of Excellence to deepen academic partnerships. India invited the US to leverage ongoing reforms in its education sector and set up offshore campuses of leading American universities.

Additionally, both nations committed to streamlining legal pathways for student and professional mobility, facilitating short-term business and tourist travel, and addressing concerns related to illegal immigration and human trafficking.