Narendra Modi In US Live Updates: PM Arrives In Texas To Attend 'Howdy, Modi' Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in the US for his week-long tour, which will feature a grand event "Howdy, Modi" in Houston, Texas. US President Donald Trump will share the stage with PM Modi at the massive gathering of Indian-Americans at a football stadium with a seating capacity of over 50,000. This will be the first time that the leaders of the two countries share a stage at an Indian-American community event.

On his arrival, the prime minister was received by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other senior officials at the George Bush International Airport. Soon after he reached Houston, PM Modi was greeted by Indian-Americans waiving the Indian flag.

"Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," PM Modi tweeted.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet with business leaders in the energy sector, and later address the rally of Indian-Americans in Texas on Sunday.

PM Modi will then fly to New York, where he is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly.

