"Howdy Houston!" Says PM Modi, Will Address Mega Event Tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by US officials at Houston (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Houston on Saturday, beginning his week-long tour to the United States in which he will hold several bilateral meetings and will address the United Nations General Assembly. The highlight of the first leg of his hectic tour will be his address at the grand "Howdy, Modi" event tomorrow, where he will share the stage with US President Donald Trump.

The "Howdy, Modi" event has been organised in Houston by the expat Indians. Mr Trump will share stage with him in what is being seen as an acknowledgement of growing India-US ties.

"Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," PM Modi tweeted after arriving to the US.

The White House said President Trump will join PM Modi at the Houston rally as a "special gesture" to underscore the bond between the two countries. The event will also feature US lawmakers, prominent Indian Americans and 400 artistes who will present a cultural show. Over 50,000 people have registered so far for the function.

PM Modi will begin his marathon tour with a roundtable with the CEO's of energy companies today. On Sunday, he will attend the grand event, where Mr Trump is also expected to address Indian expats.

On September 24, PM Modi and Mr Trump will hold a bilateral meeting in which they will likely discuss the trade standoff over tariffs between the two countries. The White House has confirmed that President Trump will discuss ways to deepen the trade relationship between the two nations.

